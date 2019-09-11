Award-winning police inspector to run London Marathon for Scarborough RSPCA

Award-winning Inspector Kevin Kelly is running the 2020 London Marathon to raise funds for the Scarborough and district branch of the RSPCA.

Kevin is a North Yorkshire Police Inspector who recently received the National RSPCA Honours Award for his enthusiasm and commitment to animals and for going above and beyond to tackle rural and wildlife crime.

He is the lead force on the Rural Wildlife Crime team in North Yorkshire and has been working against animal crime for 17 years.

In his position he works closely with many of the RSPCA Inspectors in the region and accepted the invitation to run the marathon for the RSPCA Scarborough branch without hesitation.

You can meet Kevin and RSPCA Inspector Geoff Edmond in a volunteer drop-in day this Saturday (September 14) between 1pm and 2.30pm in the RSPCA shop on Aberdeen Walk.

There is a free raffle this week and Kevin will be drawing the winner at 2pm.

Every purchase this week in the shop qualifies for a free ticket - the winner must be present at the draw on Saturday to qualify.

The volunteer drop in day will be from 11am until 3pm.

You can show your support by visiting Kevin's fundraising page https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/KevinKelly24 and follow his progress on twitter @NYAnimalCop