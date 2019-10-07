Baker on a roll after claiming Great Taste gold award

Thomas the Baker is celebrating receiving a Great Taste Award for its Deli Black Pudding Sausage Roll by giving everyone a chance to try it for themselves.

The sausage roll received a Gold star in this year’s Great Taste Awards with judges claiming it was “hearty” and “truly appealing looking”.

They will be available for tasting at all Thomas the Baker Shops during this week (From Monday, October 7). People can pop in and ask for a sample.

Simon Thomas, general manager of Thomas the Baker, said “We’re absolutely delighted that our Deli Black Pudding Sausage Roll has received a coveted Great Taste Award.”