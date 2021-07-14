Barrowcliff community group hosts clean-up event to help residents get rid of unwanted items

Member of the Barrowcliff Big Local Partnership and Beyond Housing Staff. Picture: Beyond Housing.

Skips were placed around the estate at four separate locations for residents to make use of.

For those without transport or unable to access the skips a collection service was offered and litter-picks took place within the community, coordinated by local organisations and volunteers.

There was also an electrical goods recycling service, scrap metal collection, grass cutting and road sweeping.

The event not only cleaned up the environment but brought together the community and helped reconnect people that possibly hadn’t spoken to each other for many months.

The hub for the day was outside the Gallows Close Centre, where staff and volunteers provided hot food, drinks and cakes to keep spirits and energy levels high.

The clean-up event was originally scheduled to take place last spring as part of the Great British Spring Clean but was postponed due to the introduction of the first coronavirus lockdown.

More than a year on and the partnership says it is delighted it was able to bring the community and local organisations together to plan for and take part in the event in a Covid-safe way.

Bill Chatt, Barrowcliff Big Local Vice Chair, said: “It was a true partnership day with everyone working together for the well-being of the community and to ensure the clean-up was a big success.

“I have received some lovely messages from our very grateful residents thanking us for what we have achieved and I am proud of every single person involved.”

Laura Young, Beyond Housing Community Connector, said: “At Beyond Housing we are committed to investing in our neighbourhoods to make great places to live and work.

We certainly had no shortage of colleagues volunteering to participate in this brilliant community event.”