Andrew Jenkins, left, and James Hodgson with the Kirkcudbright flag.

The Kirkcudbright flag, pronounced Kirkoobry, is being flown in the town throughout July to celebrate the links between Filey and the Scottish county of Kirkcudbrightshire – the birthplace of John Paul Jones, who led the United States Navy in the Battle of Flamborough Head on September 23 1779.

The flag will be hoisted today, July 1, ahead of John Paul Jones’ birthday on July 6, and will fly from the British Legion flagpole in the Filey Memorial Gardens on Murray Street.

Three directors from the Filey Bay 1779 group, including James Hodgson, will travel to Scotland on July 3 to attend various events at the John Paul Jones Museum in Kirkbean near Dumfries and to meet the Kirkcudbright Sea Cadets.

James Hodgson, Director of Filey Bay 1779 Research Group, with Kim Hodgson at the battle’s memorial board.

The striking green and white checked cloth of the Kirkcudbright flag represents the cloth used to count taxes by the Stewards of the Lords of Galloway with the St Cuthbert’s cross on top.

More than 400 men and boys were killed in the battle and hundreds injured; John Paul Jones’ ship the Bonhomme Richard sank in Filey Bay.