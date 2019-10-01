BBC antiques expert David Harper brings show to arts centre

Antiques expert and BBC presenter David Harper is set to bring his Unexpected Tales Tour to Ryedale this month.

The popular presenter will be at Helmsley Arts Centre on Saturday, October 26 from 7.30pm.

David, who has been a regular on BBC programmes for more than a decade, will treat audiences to all the funny behind the scenes gossip from some of the BBC’s most popular daytime and early evening shows – telling of his encounters with the famous faces he has appeared alongside for celebrity specials.

He said: “You cannot believe what goes on in the world of art, antiques and in the making of television shows. You will not be expecting what you will hear. It is a very interactive show and I never know where each story is going to go.

“I have some ideas of what I want to talk about, but I often throw the topics open to the audience. It’s real seat of your pants stuff.”

Unexpected Tales is David’s first major theatre tour and follows the success of his first foray into stage work in his native North East.

He added: “For many years, I’ve been giving talks for business groups, after dinner events and other presentations and I always enjoy them, so the next stage was to take what I do on tour through theatres.”