BBC One comedy Scarborough nominated for National Television Award

The BBC sitcom ‘Scarborough’ is in the running for a National Television Award – and you could help it win!

The six-part comedy ended on Friday, and there are hopes that the BBC will commission a second series.

And there are also hopes that it will take the prize in the Comedy category of the 25th National Television Awards (NTAs), to be screened in January.

The sitcom is up against 15 others in the category: The Reluctant Landlord, Not Going Out, Hold The Sunset, Sex Education, Ghosts, Fleabag, Derry Girls, Don’t Forget The Driver, After Life, Good Omens, This Time With Alan Partridge, Still Open All Hours, Mrs Brown’s Boys, Young Sheldon and Warren.

‘Scarborough’ was filmed in the town earlier this year and features a host of talented actors including Jason Manford, Catherine Tyldesley, Stephanie Cole and Maggie Ollerenshaw.

It might be a tall order to beat the likes of Fleabag and After Life, but you can help by voting at www.nationaltvawards.com

All votes must be in by 11pm on Friday October 25.