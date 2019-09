The first episode of BBC One comedy 'Scarborough' has been watched by four million viewers.

The figure has been revealed by the team on Twitter.

Episode one aired on national TV on Friday September 6 but some residents had the chance to watch it one day earlier at the sitcom's premiere at the Stephen Joseph Theatre.

