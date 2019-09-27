BBC TV's Scarborough: Here's a preview of episode 4 of the sitcom, on screen tonight

It's at the halfway mark - three episodes gone, three to go - and the BBC sitcom Scarborough is on again tonight (Friday).

By now you might have made your mind up about it, and if you're all set for episode 4 (BBC One, 9.30pm), here's a brief taster of the episode from the BBC.

After a bit of gentle persuasion by Marion, Mike and Karen have decided to move in together and are flat hunting in Scarborough.

However, Mike’s promise to Karen that he’ll tell Bigsy he’s moving out is proving more difficult than he thought.

Bigsy has other things on his mind though, namely Lisa Marie.

Meanwhile, Geraldine finally admits to Karen that she’s feeling the strain of the salon’s financial difficulties, and things only get worse when the police pay her a visit.

They have received information from a reliable source about what happened to Mrs Bookham’s money – but who has unwittingly let the cat out of the bag?