Beckie opens cafe at Scaborough YMCA after setting up project helping lonely and isolated people

A lady who set up a community project to help lonely and isolated people is joining Scarborough YMCA by opening her own cafe.

Beckie Blake moved into the Haven Cafe premises on Monday May 13 and is "really excited about what the future holds."

Beckie set up The Haven Project over two years ago.

The mum-of-three set up The Scarborough Haven Project, a social enterprise helping lonely and isolated people within the local area, and has had several achievements within the group.

"We are very keen to be moving into the YMCA, they are so passionate about community and working together, we really couldn't have hoped for a more supportive and exciting new home," she said.

Talking about events that have been ran by the Haven Project, Becky said: "In the past we have ran a mental health awareness day which involved music, poetry and members spoke openly and honestly about their mental health issues. We've also display all our own art work in the community gallery room.

"The idea is to try things and go places that people wouldn't usually do on their own and create a nice social environment to be in."

She hopes to expand on the projects achievements with the YMCA team members on St Thomas Street.

The project has also received a cheque from the Mayoress' Community Fund to support the work within the community on April 23.

"We really appreciate the grant and it will help carry us forward to achieve the social enterprise with clubs and groups to tie back into the community.

"We have big plans for groups and activities to happen and are excited about the future. The grant will help get us started and to continue the Haven Project and possibly start music workshops and children's groups teaching about mindfulness and recognising emotions as it is important to start from a young age."

The 39-year-old previously ran the cafe at The Street for the past four years but unfortunately her lease wasn't renewed this year.

Beckie, who moved to Scarborough when she was 12-years-old, will run the cafe with her partner selling a range of homemade cakes as well as sandwiches, baguettes, jacket potatoes, pasta and ploughman's lunches.

They are keen to create a team of volunteers at the cafe for people who want to complete work experience or for people with extra needs who want to help for a couple of hours per week.

The Haven Project is aimed at adults, aged over 18, and caters for a wide variety of people.

"Our youngest member is 20 and oldest is in his 70's. He is a fantastic artists and helps teacher younger members to paint - it's really lovely," Beckie added.

YMCA Scarborough is a registered charity, run by local people to serve the local community, that provide opportunities for all young people.