"Being happy, not being married, and a good upbringing" - Reeny, 107, reveals the secret to her long life

Scarborough has undergone enormous changes over the last century, and one woman has borne witness to it all.

Born in 1912, the same year as Scott’s expedition to the South Pole and HMS Titanic’s fateful maiden voyage, Irene Green, known as Reeny, has lived through both world wars, four monarchs and 21 prime ministers.

Irene Green celebrates her birthday. Picture by Richard Ponter

She is believed to be the oldest person in Scarborough.

Four months before Reeny was born, on October 30, 1912, Peasholm Park opened to the public, making her the same age as one of the town’s most well-loved landmarks.

She remembers the park before the dragon boats and naval warfare, when she would go canoeing on the lake.

Reeny with, from left, Dulverton House staff Anita Kenny and Krish Bowdidge and manager Angela Webster. Reeny is joined by Bella, the homes dog, who she has nicknamed Pom Pom. Picture by Richard Ponter

Reeny celebrated her 107th birthday at a tea party with staff and residents at Dulverton House care home on Granville Square, having lived in Scarborough her whole life.

“She wanted a new party outfit and loves jewellery and a spritz of perfume,” said manager Angela Webster.

Reeny was an only child, born to Herbert, who worked on farms, and Florence, who managed boarding houses, and grew up in a house on Park Avenue in Falsgrave.

She attended the Convent of the Ladies of Mary Grammar School on Queen Street before working at Boots and Rowntrees after school.

Reeny with Bella, the care home's dog. Picture by Richard Ponter

“When I was younger I liked getting into mischief, like most young people do,” Reeny said. “I liked going dancing at the Spa and the Olympia and I loved swimming and playing tennis.”

Reeny went on to police training college and worked in offices for both the police and the Home Office.

She partly credits her long life to exercise and fresh air – she spent many happy hours hiking with family and friends in Yorkshire and Warwickshire.

Angela added: “She’s very happy and likes to be glam and pampered.

“She loves to spend time in the garden and be in the sun, and she just loves life itself.

“Reeny’s a very happy person generally and she had the company of a lot of lifelong friends.

“She’s amazing, really. Apart from her skin being a bit delicate and her memory starting to go a bit, she’s as strong as an ox.”

Reeny said: “I had some very good friends all my life.”

She never married because “no-one ever asked me” but said this had not stopped her from living a happy and fulfilled life.

Reeny added: “The answer to a long life is being happy, not being married, not having too many worries, good food and a good upbringing.”

The staff at Dulverton House celebrated the special occasion with a cream tea and Reeny received a card from the Queen.