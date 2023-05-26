Best places for fish and chips in Yorkshire with the highest ratings on TripAdvisor including Lifeboat Fish Bar in Scarborough and Town Hall Tavern in Leeds
We are very lucky here in Yorkshire as we have wide access to fresh, locally sourced food including seafood found along the Yorkshire Coast. Some of these restaurants listed below are based in some of the most popular fishing villages including Whitby and Scarborough.
The Magpie Cafe has been named the best chippy in the country by National Geographic among nine other chip shops in the UK. Of course, Yorkshire folk were thrilled but not surprised as the region has been a tourist hotspot for fish and chips for years.
The Yorkshire Dales is not only an idyllic location for long nature walks and scenic landscapes, it is also very popular for its restaurants and pubs that offer some of the best cuisine, including fish and chips. These are the highest rated eateries in the region on TripAdvisor serving fish and chips.
Best places for fish and chips in Yorkshire
Lifeboat Fish Bar
This cafe and takeaway has a rating of five stars with 797 reviews.
Address: 76 Eastborough, Scarborough, YO11 1NJ.
Drake's Fish & Chips
This restaurant has a rating of four and a half stars with 4,203 reviews.
Address: 97 Low Petergate, York, YO1 7HY.
Trenchers
It has a rating of four and a half stars with 5,332 reviews.
Address: New Quay Road, Whitby, YO21 1DH.
Magpie Cafe
It has a rating of four and a half stars with 9,118 reviews.
Address: 14 Pier Road, Whitby, YO21 3PU.
The Wensleydale Heifer Restaurant
It has a rating of five stars with 2,641 reviews.
Address: Main Street, West Witton, Leyburn, DL8 4LS.
Skyliner Fish & Chip Restaurant
It has a rating of four and a half stars with 844 reviews.
Address: 11-15 Austhorpe View, Whitkirk, Leeds, LS15 8NN.
Murgatroyds
It has a rating of four and a half stars with 2,167 reviews.
Address: Harrogate Road, Yeadon, Leeds, LS19 7BN.
Restaurant at Shibden Mill Inn
This Michelin hotel has a rating of four and a half stars with 1,017 reviews.
Address: Shibden Mill Inn, Shibden, Shibden Mill Fold, Halifax, HX3 7UL.
Myrtle Tavern
This pub has a rating of five stars with 1,077 reviews.
Address: Myrtle Tavern, Parkside Rd, Meanwood, Leeds, LS6 4NE.
The Kaye Arms
It has a rating of four and a half stars with 1,828 reviews.
Address: 29 Wakefield Road, Grange Moor, Wakefield, WF4 4BG.
Town Hall Tavern
It has a rating of four and a half stars with 1,346 reviews.
Address: 17 Westgate, Leeds, LS1 2RA.
Bistro at the Pocket
It has a rating of five stars with 740 reviews.
Address: 1 Elm Row, Barnsley, S71 1HR.
The Devonshire Arms Middle Handley
It has a rating of five stars with 817 reviews.
Address: Lightwood Lane, Sheffield, S21 5RN.
Elephant & Castle
This gastropub has a rating of four and a half stars with 1,617 reviews.
Address: Hollowgate, Holmfirth, HD9 2DG.