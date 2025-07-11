Betty's pop-up shop will return to Castle Howard for second year running in Christmas spectacular
Betty’s is known for mouth-watering confectionary, chocolates, teas and coffees and had never-before created a pop-up shop until their Castle Howard offering last year, which coincided with the Christmas events there.
The shop will once again be situated inside the Stable Courtyard, alongside Castle Howard’s Farm Shop, Courtyard Café, Coffee Shop and Garden Centre.
The shop will be open for the duration of Castle Howard’s award-winning Christmas experiences, which last year welcomed a record-breaking 105,000 visitors.
The shop will stock a range of Christmas hampers and gifts, as well as some of Bettys best-loved products to enjoy with take-away hot drinks.
To celebrate Castle Howard’s 2025 Christmas experience, Christmas at Castle Howard with the Wonderful Wizard of Oz, a special-edition chocolate Toto and box of four Wizard of Oz-themed Fondant Fancies will be available exclusively at Castle Howard.
Castle Howard Visitor Attraction Director, Abbi Ollive, said: “We are thrilled to be collaborating with Bettys for a second year; a fantastic addition to our Stable Courtyard which is developing a reputation as a Christmas shopping destination.
"The natural synergy between the two much-loved, iconic Yorkshire brands makes for a fantastic partnership, and is a real delight for our visitors, particularly the exclusive to Castle Howard-themed products.”
The Betty’s pop-up shop is open from November 13 to January 4, 2026 – excluding December 25 and 26 and January 1.
Christmas at Castle Howard with the Wonderful Wizard of Oz runs from November 13 to January 4.
