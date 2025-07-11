Betty's pop-up shop will return to Castle Howard for second year running in Christmas spectacular

Betty’s pop-up shop will be returning to Castle Howard again this Christmas as part of the stately home’s Wonderful Wizard of Oz-themed festive experience.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Betty’s is known for mouth-watering confectionary, chocolates, teas and coffees and had never-before created a pop-up shop until their Castle Howard offering last year, which coincided with the Christmas events there.

The shop will once again be situated inside the Stable Courtyard, alongside Castle Howard’s Farm Shop, Courtyard Café, Coffee Shop and Garden Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The shop will be open for the duration of Castle Howard’s award-winning Christmas experiences, which last year welcomed a record-breaking 105,000 visitors.

Betty's pop-up shop is returning to Castle Howard. picture: Charlotte Graham

See our experience piece here.

The shop will stock a range of Christmas hampers and gifts, as well as some of Bettys best-loved products to enjoy with take-away hot drinks.

To celebrate Castle Howard’s 2025 Christmas experience, Christmas at Castle Howard with the Wonderful Wizard of Oz, a special-edition chocolate Toto and box of four Wizard of Oz-themed Fondant Fancies will be available exclusively at Castle Howard.

Castle Howard Visitor Attraction Director, Abbi Ollive, said: “We are thrilled to be collaborating with Bettys for a second year; a fantastic addition to our Stable Courtyard which is developing a reputation as a Christmas shopping destination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Betty's team at Castle Howard. picture: Simon Dewhurst.

"The natural synergy between the two much-loved, iconic Yorkshire brands makes for a fantastic partnership, and is a real delight for our visitors, particularly the exclusive to Castle Howard-themed products.”

The Betty’s pop-up shop is open from November 13 to January 4, 2026 – excluding December 25 and 26 and January 1.

Christmas at Castle Howard with the Wonderful Wizard of Oz runs from November 13 to January 4.