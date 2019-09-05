BHF group appealing for volunteers

The British Heart Foundation (BHF) is looking to attract new volunteers in the Scarborough and district area.

Scarborough’s new BHF fundraising group is asking local residents to utilise their spare time and support the charity.

The BHF group is hosting a meeting for anyone interested in joining their volunteer team on Thursday, October 10 at The Street, 12 Lower Clark Street, between 11:15am and 12:30pm.

BHF fundraising manager for Scarborough, Val Hogg, said: “Volunteering in a fundraising group is a fun and rewarding way to get involved in your local community and support the BHF’s lifesaving research.

“Heart and circulatory diseases are the cause of one in four deaths in the UK, but with your help we can beat heartbreak, forever.”

The BHF currently funds more than £31 million worth of research across Yorkshire.