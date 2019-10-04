Bid online for celebrity art - and help Yorkshire's national heart charity

Grab some art and help some hearts – Yorkshire’s national heart charity Heart Research UK launch art inspired fundraising campaign where you can bag a piece of original celebrity art.

Leeds-based charity Heart Research UK has launched the anonymous heART project 2019, an online fundraising campaign that will see more than 450 pieces of anonymous one-of-a-kind masterpieces created by huge names from the worlds of art and entertainment, available for anyone to bid on.

One-of-a-kind celebrity art - your bids will raise money for Heart Research UK.

Yorkshire-born celebrities including Alan Titchmarsh, Keith Lemon, Vic Reeves and Jon Mitchell are among the celebrities that have created A5 pieces of original art, which will all be auctioned on eBay from today (Fri 4) to October 13.

Liza Tarbuck, Robert Smith (The Cure), Zoë Wanamaker CBE, Miriam Margolyes, and Ralph Steadman join a host of worldwide celebrities, artists and creative Heart Research UK supporters that have donated to the project.

Though the list of artists will be available to all bidders, the artist of each individual piece will be kept anonymous, only being revealed once the auction is over.

Could you bag yourself an original masterpiece for a bargain price?

One-of-a-kind celebrity art - your bids will raise money for Heart Research UK.

All of the artwork will also be on display at Northern Ballet, Leeds, from noon to 4pm on Wednesday October 9.

Pease register your interest here.

Heart Research UK have a long history of supporting ground-breaking medical research.

Proud to be based in Yorkshire, they have funded more than £25m of research into the prevention, treatment and cure of heart disease, the nation’s single biggest killer.

All the money raised will help Heart Research UK continue its pioneering work.

Kate Bratt-Farrar, Chief Executive of Heart Research UK, said: “The anonymous heART project is one of the most exciting campaigns Heart Research UK has ever run.

"The quantity and quality of the artwork that we have received from artists, designers and celebrities all over the world has been astounding.

“We’re always looking for fun and interesting ways to raise money. The anonymous heART project allows people to support ground-breaking medical research but also get a little something back, owning their own mini-masterpiece created by an artist or celeb.

Click here to bid on your favourite piece here.