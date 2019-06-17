Biffy Clyro delighted crowds with 'biblical' performance at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

It's not every day that three of the world's biggest rockstars take to the stage in Scarborough but Friday night saw just that.

Biffy Clyro last played in the town in 2003 at now closed venue Kazbah on Huntriss Row touring their second album The Vertigo of Bliss.

Biffy Clyro wowed fans at Scarborough Open Air Theatre. PIC: Cuffe and Taylor

They returned on Friday evening with eight albums under their belt and having headlined major festivals across the globe to put on a storming show for fans in Scarborough.

Though staged as a warm-up for the band's headline set at The Isle of Wight Festival on Sunday evening, there was nothing that suggested Biffy needed anything of the sort as they wowed the crowd with an assured and explosive performance.

The show opened with a live debut of new single Balance, Not Symmetry from their album of the same name released on May 17 before the trio worked through their extensive back catalogue playing tracks from six of their eight albums.

Simon Neil opened the encore with an acoustic solo performance of Machines. PIC: Corinne Macdonald

Like in the band's albums, the setlist contrasted heavier moments like 57, from debut album Blackened Sky - which saw the crowd at the front of the standing section erupt - against slower, more sentimental tracks such as Many of Horror from 2009's Mercury-nominated Only Revolutions.

Strong vocal and musical performances were backed up by an impressive production - the stage piled high with boxes that glowed in different colours and confetti and pyrotechnics were incorporated into a high-octane show more often seen in giant stadiums than seaside towns.

After 21 songs they left the stage before chants of 'Mon the Biff' from the crowd brought front man Simon Neil back on stage for an acoustic solo performance of Machines from 2007's breakthrough album Puzzle, a grief-stricken ballad about the loss of his mother.

Bassist James Johnston and his twin brother Ben, the band's drummer, then returned for a final, rousing rendition of Stingin' Belle before thanking their fans and heading for the Isle of Wight.

Fan Reaction

Many of those that attended the gig praised the performance on social media.

Lynn Britton described it as a "brilliant night, amazing show."

Brad Stamp was in agreement saying: "Amazing night, it was Biblical." in reference to the single from the trio's sixth studio album Opposites.

On Twitter, Trenry said: "Waking up to the most amazing gig at Scarborough and thinking what just happened? Absolutely amazing show, incredible energy, just WOW. But also with a little sadness that it's over. Just brilliant."

Several fans said the show was the best in the venues history.

Helen Turnbull said: "Best live gig I've seen, superb! Thank you Biffy Clyro."

Becky Hildreth agreed, she said: "Absolutely amazing night" Biffy definitely one of the best, if not the best act that I've seen there! Well done Open Air."

While Tracey Kipling said: "Fantastic show...up there as one of the best."

Up Next

The next act at the Open Air Theatre is Cliff Richard on Wednesday June 26.

Tickets are still available from www.scarboroughopenairtheatre.com or the theatre's box office at the entrance to Northstead Manor Gardens (01723 818111).