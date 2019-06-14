Biffy Clyro: Everything you need to know ahead of their show at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

The second show of this summer's run at the Open Air Theatre will take place tonight - here's everything you need to know.

Who's playing?

Biffy Clyro with support from Ghostpoet and Fatherson

One of the world's biggest rock bands, the Scottish trio are known for their explosive live performances, more often than not performing shirtless.

They're no strangers to outdoor stages (the band headlined Reading and Leeds festivals in 2018 and have played at festivals all over the world) and are used to entertaining huge crowds come rain or shine.

The story of Biffy Clyro – Simon Neil (guitar/vocals), James Johnston (bass) and Ben Johnston (drums) – is as romantic as it is archetypal.

Three childhood friends from Ayrshire formed a band, delivered three albums of abrasive youthful exuberance and finally cracked the big time when their fourth – 2007’s Puzzle – smashed into the UK Top 10.

By the time the promotion of their fifth album – 2009’s Only Revolutions which included the brilliant Bubbles, Mountains and Many of Horror – had ceased, they were established stars who could deliver hit singles in an era in which rock bands rarely trouble the charts.

Platinum-selling Only Revolutions was followed by Opposites in 2013 and 2016’s Gold-selling Ellipsis which both topped the UK album charts.

Last year they followed in the footsteps of Nirvana and Oasis and recorded an MTV unplugged album.

To date Biffy Clyro have won no fewer than four NME Awards, four Kerrang Awards as well as being nominated for Best British Group at the BRITS twice.

Fans were delighted last week with the release of their self-penned soundtrack for the Jamie Adams-directed movie Balance, Not Symmetry, which debuts at Edinburgh International Film Festival on June 23.

The gig at the Open Air is a mainland UK exclusive as the band warm up for a series of headline appearances at festivals across Europe including the Isle of Wight, Deichbrand, Lollapalooza and Indiependence.

What time should I get there?

Gates open at 6pm, Fatherson are on at 7.15pm Ghostpoet is scheduled to start at 8.10pm and Biffy will take to the stage at 9.20pm.

Is it sold out?

Standing tickets are sold out but seated tickets are still available from the theatre's box office at the entrance to Northstead Manor Gardens (01723 818111).

What to expect?

Peter Taylor, director of promoter Cuffe and Taylor has said: “This is quite simply going to be one of the best gigs ever to be staged at Scarborough OAT."

Where can I park ?

These Scarborough Council car parks are free from 6pm to 9am: Northstead Lower, Northstead Upper, Royal Albert Drive, Scalby Mills, Victoria Park.

There is also additional parking on Marine Drive and William Street.

Parking is suspended on the main road directly in front of the Open Air Theatre (A165 Burniston Road) on event nights. Drivers who are dropping off/ picking up passengers on event nights are asked to do so on Royal Albert Drive.

Where to grab a bite to eat before the show?

You can't take your own food and drink into the theatre, but there are catering outlets inside. Outside, there are pubs, restaurants and cafes in the North Bay area including at The Sands, at Northstead, and on North Marine Road and Columbus Ravine.

Other items you can't take in include umbrellas, laser pointers, fireworks and cameras with detachable lenses or lenses longer than 3”.

