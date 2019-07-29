Big Wheel opens on Scarborough's South Bay tomorrow on Futurist site

The foreshore will have a new attraction from tomorrow when a new observation wheel opens to the public.

The big wheel, operated by Observation Wheel UK Ltd, will be open daily from 11am to 9.30pm and is set to operate until Monday August 26.

The wheel under construction. PIC: JPI Media

Construction began last Thursday and finishing touches are scheduled to be completed today.

Scarborough council announced its plans for a big wheel on the former Futurist theatre site in June.

Whilst Flamingo Land is named as the preferred developer for the site - with plans for Flamingo Land Coast unveiled in February - new Leader of Scarborough Council, Cllr Steve Siddons is still considering the details of the attraction.

Construction lasted five days. PIC: JPI Media

In the interim, the observation wheel will make use of the site over the summer and if it proves successful, and Scarborough Council is happy with all aspects of the operation, there is an option to extend the lease until November 10, subject to planning permission.

The observation wheel can carry a maximum of 144 passengers with six people seated in each of its 24 enclosed gondolas.

The experience will last approximately 8 to ten minutes and there will be a 10 per cent discount on all ticket prices for residents and hotel guests in YO postcodes, as long as proof is showed at the time of booking.

The operator plans to give 300 free charity rides to help raise funds for the Borough Community Fund, offer free rides to local hospices, and donated £500 towards the cost of fireworks for Scarborough’s annual Seafest festival last weekend.

A view of the wheel on South Bay. PIC: Richard Ponter

