Blazin’ Squad among classic 1990s bands set to appear at Mecca Scarborough

Music fans can ‘Flip Reverse’ as some of the hottest bands from the 90s take to the stage at Mecca Scarborough.

On Saturday May 11, at 7pm, Blazin’ Squad, Flip & Fill, MC Keyes plus a live DJ set from Marcel Somerville will be putting on a show to remember, giving players the chance to sing along to some of their biggest hits including Crossroads, Shooting Stars and Field of Dreams!

The bands have all recently reformed and will be performing at Mecca Scarborough to allow music fans to rewind to the 90s for one night only.

To kick start the night, Mecca Scarborough will be getting the party started with its Bonkers Bingo event from 5.30pm.

Those brave enough to join the mayhem can expect a jam-packed night of fun, food and cocktails plus shots, beers and burgers available throughout the evening.

The party night will be overflowing with a selection of wacky prizes up for grabs from unicorn onesies to big cash prizes, as well as a DJ to really put the ‘dab’ in dabber.

Paul Webb, General Manager at Mecca Scarborough, said: “We are so excited to watch all of these classic 90s bands perform here at Mecca Scarborough – there’s a number of hits we’ll all be singing along to.

“We’re expecting a fantastic evening going bonkers for bingo, with hundreds of fans dancing along to some of their favourite songs of all time and winning some fun and hilarious prizes.”

Tickets to watch the bands perform live are from £10 - click here or buy them from the club.

To attend a Mecca Club you need to be aged 18 years or over - please take photo ID to prove you are over 18.