Blue plaque to honour former Scarborough schoolgirl Barbara Jane Harrison

Bradford Civic Society has unveiled a blue plaque to honour a former Scarborough schoolgirl who died rescuing passengers from a burning aircraft.

As part of the campaign to honour more great women from the district, the plaque was unveiled this morning for the first female peacetime recipient of the George Cross for bravery, Barbara Jane Harrison.

On April 8, 1968, British Overseas Airways Corporation stewardess Jane, as she was known to friends and family, arrived at Heathrow Airport, bound for Sydney on a Boeing 707.

Just before 3pm, 22-year-old Jane, who grew up in Scarborough, helped 116 passengers board the plane.

But as the wheels left the runway, a loud bang shook the plane and within seconds flames engulfed one of the engines. Breaking away from the plane, the engine came crashing down into a disused quarry. Pilots battled to turn the plane around and just three minutes and 32 seconds after take-off the ablaze aircraft landed back at Heathrow.

The evacuation plan swung into action and Jane was stationed at the front of the plane with a fellow steward. But the bottom of the slide caught fire and he was forced to leave the aircraft to put it out, unable to return.

Jane stayed at her post, thinking only of her passengers, as she encouraged them and sometimes pushed them from the burning aircraft.

When the exit became blocked with smoke she led passengers to the rear of the plane and continued to desperately push them to safety.

It looked as though she was preparing to jump herself when the valiant 22-year-old turned back to help four remaining passengers still trapped on the plane. Soon after there was an explosion and she was not seen again.

The following day her body was found in the wreckage along with an eight-year-old girl, a disabled woman and two other passengers.

Had it not been for Jane’s selfless and heroic actions, many more lives would have been lost.

The blue plaque, sponsored by British Airways, will be installed at her birthplace on Kingsdale Crescent in the Bolton area of Bradford.

The Duke of Edinburgh witnessed the tragedy through binoculars at Buckingham Palace and wrote the foreword in Fire Over Heathrow – The Tragedy of Flight 712, a book by Susan Ottaway which tell’s Jane’s story.

The year following her death her father, Alan Harrison, a driving examiner, received a letter from the prime minister informing him that Jane would be awarded the George Cross for her bravery.

Her sister, Sue Buck, who lives in Scarborough, said: “It’s incredible really. She’s just an ordinary girl doing her job. Anybody who was on the plane would want the steward or stewardess to be responsible, that’s what they’re there for, to save your life if necessary – hopefully it doesn’t come to that.

“I’d like to think that she did her duty and what she was trained for.”

The George Cross is now on display in the British Airways Heritage Centre.

Born in Bradford, Jane’s family moved to Scarborough when she was eight and her mother sadly died just two years later. Jane attended Newby County Primary School and later the Scarborough Girls’ High School.

St Laurence’s Church in Scalby has a plaque in Jane’s memory, and St George’s Chapel at Heathrow Airport and Bradford City Hall have memorial windows.