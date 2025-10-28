Blur bassist Alex James to bring Britpop Classical to Scarborough OAT on debut UK tour

Blur bassist Alex James will bring his Britpop Classical show to Scarborough OAT next summer - Image: Oliver Dixon

After a spectacular world premiere that closed this summer’s Big Feastival in front of more than 20,000 fans, Alex James’ Britpop Classical will hit the road for its first ever UK tour next year including a date on the Yorkshire coast.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bringing the biggest hits of the Britpop era to life with the epic scale of a full live orchestra, this one-of-a-kind live experience will headline TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Friday July 17.

Tickets go on general sale at midday on Friday October 31 at scarboroughopenairtheatre.com and ticketmaster.co.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Created and performed by Blur bassist and Big Feastival founder Alex James, the show takes the best songs from a golden age of British music: Classic tunes from Blur, Oasis and Pulp to Supergrass and The Verve and performs them in a powerful symphonic format with a live band, and guest vocalists alongside the London Concert Orchestra and the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra.

Alex James - Image: Oliver Dixon

Joining James on stage will be an all-star guest line-up including Phil Daniels, Saffron of Republica, and Gary Stringer of Reef, with more names to be announced soon.

Alex James said: “Somehow all of these songs mean more to people now than they did when they were first released. They really resonate with my kids' generation too. Bringing them back to life with a symphony orchestra, a kick ass band, some old friends and very special guests totally blew the roof off at Feastival and I absolutely cannot wait to get this show on the road.”

A celebration of one of British music’s most beloved eras, Britpop Classical transforms familiar anthems into something fresh, ambitious and emotionally resonant – an unforgettable night for both original fans and new generations alike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show is produced by RG Live who have joined forces with Metropolis Music and Cuffe & Taylor to promote the UK tour.

Julian Murray, of Cuffe and Taylor, said: “This is a very exciting show to be bringing to Scarborough and one I am confident will be a huge hit.

“People have been talking about Britpop Classical ever since Alex unveiled it at Big Feastival so we are thrilled to have Scarborough included in the debut tour for what is going to be a true celebration of a musical genre that continues to influence audiences and musicians alike.”