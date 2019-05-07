Borough of Scarborough parish council elections results - see who won in your ward

Returning Officer, Jim Dillon, has announced the results from votes cast in elections for seven parish councils.

Voters went to the polls on Thursday May 2 to vote in elections for the Borough of Scarborough and votes were verified and counted on Friday May 3 in the Grand Hall at Scarborough Spa.

66 candidates across the seven parish councils stood for election, with the results listed in full below.Those elected are marked with an ‘E’.

Cayton Parish Council (9 seats) – turnout 29.76%

Carlton Bell: 229 E

David Crane: 233 E

Simon Green: 336 E

Ann Hudson: 296 E

Jennifer Kelly: 243 E

Rhona Liley: 145 E

Bev Petts: 112

Nigel Poor: 315 E

Peter Southward: 127 E

Roberta Swiers: 402 E

Filey Ward of Filey Town Council (12 seats) – turnout 36.1%

Sue Bosomworth: 700 E

James Clarke: 440

Mike Cockerill: 919 E

Victoria Crawford-Gage: 669 E

Di Glanvill: 369

Colin Haddington: 845 E

John Haxby: 782 E

Gary Howgate: 572 E

Mick Huddlestone: 471

Dianne Lamb: 371

Jeffrey Meek: 303

Sally Mills: 824 E

Howard Parkin: 482 E

Linda Randall: 624 E

Janine Robinson: 554 E

John Shackleton: 552 E

John Thurston: 287

Kevin Wilkie: 509 E

Folkton Parish Council (9 seats) – turnout 31.63%

Mike Alliston: 72 E

Michale Boden: 42

Alan Bower: 71 E

Melvyn Brown: 63 E

Jill Carroll: 57 E

Bryan Found: 90 E

Peter Green: 61 E

Ted Moxlow: 75 E

Kenneth Robinson: 74 E

Percy Warters: 77 E

Fylingdales Parish Council (7 seats) – turnout 44.25%

Leslie Atkinson: 177 E

Ray Clifford: 95

Michael Fenby: 218 E

Dick Hoyle: 298 E

Jane Mortimer: 299 E

Jody Nightingale: 202 E

Stuart Purdie: 72

Claudia Sutterby: 161 E

Carolyn Watkinson: 99 E

Muston Parish Council (7 seats) – turnout 53.31%

Godfrey Allanson: 77 E

Glynn Barnett: 67 E

Karen Barnett: 44

Stuart Chalmers: 87 E

Gemma Colling: 78 E

Jimmy McMillan: 80 E

Joyce Walker: 61 E

Fiona Warters: 85 E

Sawdon Ward of Brompton by Sawdon Parish Council (2 seats) – turnout 60%

Andrea Jackson: 47 E

Margaret Stockill: 36

Stephen Willbourne: 51 E

West Ayton Parish Council (7 seats) – turnout 51.09%

Michael Almond: 242 E

Lynne Combes: 177 E

Yvonne Craig-Lawrence: 102

Catherine Cussons: 248 E

Michael Dunn: 203 E

Peter Durkin: 211 E

Stephen Garbutt: 258 E

Sue Ogilvy: 183 E