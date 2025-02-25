Both Bridlington libraries to host costume swap scheme ahead of World Book Day

By Phil Hutchinson
Published 25th Feb 2025, 09:47 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

East Riding Libraries are bringing back their costume swap scheme just in time for World Book Day 2025.

North Bridlington Library and Bridlington Central Library have been selected as venues for the swap scheme which will operate until Monday, March 17.

Residents will be able to pop into a library and take part in the Costume Swap: they can either choose a new World Book Day costume or donate an old one for someone new to enjoy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

While World Book Day is an exciting event for children, buying a new costume every year can be damaging to the environment as well as adding to the rising costs of living for families.

Families can get creative with a costume swap at the libraries.Families can get creative with a costume swap at the libraries.
Families can get creative with a costume swap at the libraries.

East Riding Libraries want to encourage recycling costumes rather than buying a new one.

Whether donating an old costume or picking up something new, it’s a lovely way to keep the community celebratingbooks as well as making World Book Day more accessible for everyone.

Tara Foxon, librarian with East Riding Libraries, said: "We know that coming up with a costume each year can not only be stressful, but carries an increasing cost too, so we are really pleased to bring costume swap back for 2025.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It’s amazing to see so many people interacting with our costume swap and we’re proud to be able to offer this as an option to so many families.”

A spokesperson added: "East Riding Libraries cannot guarantee that everyone will find a suitable costume to swap.

"All donated costumes are checked by our branch staff for current EU fire safety labels.”

Coun Nick Coultish, East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s cabinet member for culture, leisure and tourism, said: "Our East Riding Libraries costume swap has proved to be very popular and we are pleased to see it return for another year.

"Not only is it a great way for families to save some money while getting creative with World Book Day, recycling the costumes is better for the environment.”

Related topics:East Riding LibrariesBridlingtonResidentsEast Riding of Yorkshire Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice