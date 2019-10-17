Bowls club in Scarborough submits plans to extend pavilion

A Scarborough bowls club is looking to renovate its ageing pavilion.

Burniston and Cloughton Bowls Club has lodged a planning application with Scarborough Council to extend its existing home in High Street, Burniston.

Its submission to the council states that the clubhouse was built in 1982 and the club now wants to extend the facility and make alterations to the toilets.

It adds: “The purpose of these changes is to make the pavilion more suitable to hold club functions.”

The changes would also allow club users and guests to access the toilets from both inside and outside the building.

The plans are now out to consultation.