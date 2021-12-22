"Boxing Day won't be the same!" - Tributes flood in for Hamp's Tramps founder Barry Hampshire

Barry Hampshire in 2010

Barry (better known as Baz) was a reporter for many years with the Scarborough Evening News but is probably best known in the town as a musician, including leading the players to the beach for the annual Boxing Day football match.

Peter Jackson, who played alongside Barry in Hamp’s Tramps, said: “I have fantastic memories of Barry who I have known since about 1970.

“He was a wonderful man, so generous. If anyone wanted to get up and play with us then he would encourage them to do so.

Barry (Right) playing at the Walk for Life in 2011.

“I remember one man in Stokesley, Harry the Spoons, he just let him get up and play, he had no ego at all, he was so accommodating.

“He was really generous and inspired a lot of people to take up a musical instrument.

“He took a different approach to life, like the lyrics of the song Let the Good Times Roll.

“When I think of Barry, I always think of him smiling and putting his thumbs up.”

Barry leading the Boxing Day parade

Musician Dave Hann said: “Barry was the last of the rock and roll era. I remember as a teenager going down to the Olympia to watch him.”

Rich Hodgson, who played with Barry in the Hole-in-the-Wall Gang, said: “Being forewarned that Barry was ‘fading’ didn't make it any easier when it happened.

“A musical mentor, this fantastic, much loved muso really helped me get to grips with chord charts, amongst other things musical.

“I wouldn't have become 'Redeye' without him - he called me that back in 1985, when The Hole-in-the-Wall-Gang first emerged.”

Barry takes centre stage during a fundraiser at the Crown Tavern

Charles White, who travelled to Hollywood with Barry when the pair wrote a book on Little Richard together, said: “He was a lovely man and a great journalist.

“He helped a lot of people, he was just a wonderful man.

“He gave a lot of pleasure to a lot of people, he was a great bloke and people loved him.

Dave Kettlewell, who worked with Barry at the Scarborough Evening News, said: “He had a love of life, all could see it.

“He was a very talented musician and will be a sad loss to the community. Boxing Day won’t be the same without him.