Bradley Lowery Foundation asking for help to name new holiday home for sick children in Scarborough

The Bradley Lowery Foundation is looking for a name and slogan for its holiday home in Scarborough.

The holiday home, which received planning consent earlier this year, will be a purpose-built, recreation facility for poorly children and their families.

An architects impression of the Scarborough holiday home. PIC: The Bradley Lowery Foundation

The foundation is inviting suggestions from the public to help them think of a name and accompanying tagline for the eco-friendly, five-bedroom property.

Gemma Lowery, founder and chief executive of the Bradley Lowery Foundation, said: “Brad loved Scarborough.

"We were so lucky that when he was with us, we were able to make lots of memories together and now we want to make sure other families, in similar situations to us, can too.”

Bradley Lowery captured the hearts of the nation during his battle with a rare form of cancer, neuroblastoma.

He was just 18 months when first diagnosed and went into remission two years after. However, in July 2016 the cancer returned and deteriorated beyond the point of a cure.

He died on July 7 2017.

Since it was founded, the Bradley Lowery Foundation has raised more than £3 million for dozens of poorly children; established a dedicated support line for the families of children with cancer; donated over £200,000 to researching childhood cancers and campaigned for new drugs to be introduced in the UK.

Gemma continued: “We’ve been going round in circles trying to think of a name for the holiday home in Scarborough, so now we’re asking everybody to give us a helping hand.

"We’re also looking for businesses to help us with the development of the property – so please get in touch if you have any suggestions or you can contribute in any way to the development.”

Send your suggestions to contact@bradleyloweryfoundation.com by October 4.