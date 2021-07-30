Gemma Lowery visits the site where the Bradley Lowery Foundation will be starting construction in Scarborough.

The Bradley Lowery Foundation, set up in memory of Bradley Lowery to create a lasting legacy of the six-year-old who lost his fight to Neuroblastoma in 2017, is currently funding a five-bedroom luxury holiday home for poorly children and their families in Scarborough.

Gemma Lowery, Bradley's mum and founder of the foundation, said: "Bradley loved visiting Scarborough and we would like this holiday home to be a special place kids will love to visit and somewhere families can make memories of special times together.

"We came up with the idea of having kids themselves designing their dream bedrooms and we want them to have the wow factor, so they can let their imaginations run wild!"

Bradley Lowery's fight against cancer made national news headlines and notably struck up a close friendship with footballer Jermaine Defoe.

The location of the holiday home in Scarborough was specially selected as it was one of Bradley's favourite places to visit.

The competition is open to children aged between 2 and 16 and they are tasked with designing the five bedrooms of 'Super Brad's Pad'.

The designs can be drawn on paper or on the computer or could even be made from crafting materials.

All designs must include space for a double bed and be easily accessible for wheelchairs.

The rest is up to the designers!

The foundation will display the designs for people to vote for their favourite.

You can send your designs by email to contact@bradleyloweryfoundation.com or send them in a message on the charity’s Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

