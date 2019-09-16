Brass band set to open new state-of-the-art concert hall

Kirkbymoorside Town Brass Band is respected across the country – and now musicians and residents are set to come together to celebrate the opening of its new state-of-the-art concert hall.

Dating back over 200 years, the band has built up a cabinet full of trophies, and while other towns and communities have seen their bands fold, Kirkbymoorside’s has gone from strength to strength.

On Sunday, September 22 the six bands will be hosting the big opening of their new £370,000 premises at the town’s Manor Vale.

One of the organisation’s biggest supporters for years, James Holt, will cut a ribbon and before bands stage a celebration concert.

Emma Smailes, the bands’ spokeswoman and horn player in the senior band, said: “It has been an ambitious plan, building an extension to the existing band room. It has created a new 200-seat concert hall which will also be used by the local Scout Group.

“Fundraising is still on-going with some £11,000 needed to reach the target figure.

“We are really grateful to all our many supporters and for the help we have been given through our charitable grant applications. It has allowed us to do so much.”

The massive fundraising campaign has enabled the bands to rebuild their 100 year old headquarters.

Emma added: “The band is intrinsically linked and woven through the very fabric of Kirkbymoorside, its history, and hopefully its future.

“We have always been proud to provide free tuition and instruments to anyone who wants to learn and have the joy of having brass band music in their life.”

Youngsters joining the band are given a free instrument, uniform and tuition.

Sarah Woodward, the bands’ musical director, said: “For the past four years the 130 musicians who perform in the bands have been raising money through a catalogue of events.

“One of our members, George Gold, did a sponsored bike ride from London to Kirkbymoorside, and others took part in 10k races, bingo nights, lectures, parachute jumping, and concerts. We have had fantastic support from so many people, businesses and organisations. It’s a wonderful achievement for a town of only just over 3,000 people.”

The opening of the headquarters takes place at 2.30pm.