Bridlington accountancy firm adds its support to a tree-mendous festival at St John's Church

By Louise Frenh
Published 12th Nov 2024, 15:52 BST
A Bridlington accountancy company is offering sponsorship support to this year’s Christmas Tree Festival as the Sewerby Women’s Institute (SWI) get ready to illuminate the dark nights ahead.

Preparations are well underway at St John’s Church (next to Aldi) and the focus is firmly on becoming a leading light in the festive calendar.

Lloyd Dowson, which is based on Station Avenue, has agreed to be the event's main sponsor with a donation that will, primarily, be used to illuminate the exterior of the church.

The WI team plans to string lights the length of the car park, backlight the 140 year old bulding’s street facing windows, as well as projecting seasonal images onto its front aspect.

The idea is to literally make the event unmissable. The festival runs from November 29 to December 15. David Dowson, chairman of Lloyd Dowson, said: "It's a great feeling to be helping brighten up the area, especially at Christmas, and we're delighted to be involved in the Festival.

“It's a big-hearted event which is in keeping with our belief of connecting with and supporting our community.”

In 2023, over 1000 people attended the Festival with some coming from as far afield as Australia.

Organisers hope the improved lighting will help attract even more visitors and raise even more cash for this year's charity, Breast Cancer Now, as well as the church itself.

Sue Schietaert of Sewerby WI added: “Thanks to the generosity of Lloyd Dowson, we'll be able to bring even more sparkle to this popular event.

“We've got some bright ideas for lighting up the festival's home and making it a real beacon of feel-good family fun.”

Full details will be available later at bridlingtonmethodistchurch.co.uk.

