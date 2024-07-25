Bridlington Age UK shop 'urges' people to check out all of their 'bargains for families and fashionistas'
Age UK’s charity shops offer range of pre-loved clothing and accessories, as well as books, homeware and toys.
As well as donated items, this summer the Age UK Promenades shop will also be offering shoppers the chance to pick up a bargain from a range of brand-new toys, with prices starting at just £1 – perfect for keeping children busy during the summer holidays. The range includes stickers, craft kits and toys.
Supporting Age UK shops helps raise funds to support older people. Money raised from the Charity’s shops goes towards Age UK’s vital services, including the Telephone Friendship Service, free and confidential Advice Line and The Silver Line Helpline.
Nickie, Shop Manager at the Age UK Promenades shop, said, “Most of us will have been looking forward to the warm weather, however, summer need not cost a fortune!
"The Age UK shop on the Promenade has tons of bargains for families and fashionistas and we’re urging locals to pop by to check them out.
"Not only will you be saving money, but you’ll be helping raise vital funds for Age UK so that it can continue supporting older people across the country.”
The Age UK Promenade shop is reliant on donations from the local community and is also encouraging residents to drop off any good-quality items they no longer need.
