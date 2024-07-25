Bridlington has two Age UK shops, one located on The Promenades and one located on Prospect Street. Photo courtesy of Google Maps.

For those who are stuck on what to wear, or worried about how to keep the kids entertained, the Age UK shop on The Promenades can help find a cost-effective option for the summer holidays.

Age UK’s charity shops offer range of pre-loved clothing and accessories, as well as books, homeware and toys.

As well as donated items, this summer the Age UK Promenades shop will also be offering shoppers the chance to pick up a bargain from a range of brand-new toys, with prices starting at just £1 – perfect for keeping children busy during the summer holidays. The range includes stickers, craft kits and toys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Supporting Age UK shops helps raise funds to support older people. Money raised from the Charity’s shops goes towards Age UK’s vital services, including the Telephone Friendship Service, free and confidential Advice Line and The Silver Line Helpline.

Nickie, Shop Manager at the Age UK Promenades shop, said, “Most of us will have been looking forward to the warm weather, however, summer need not cost a fortune!

"The Age UK shop on the Promenade has tons of bargains for families and fashionistas and we’re urging locals to pop by to check them out.

"Not only will you be saving money, but you’ll be helping raise vital funds for Age UK so that it can continue supporting older people across the country.”