Bridlington Age UK shops launch urgent appeal for new volunteers

As well as undertaking a varied role with the opportunity to learn new skills and meet new people, volunteers also help make a real difference to Age UK’s work supporting older people across the UK.

Volunteers can support the shop in a range of activities, both behind the scenes and on the shop floor, including serving customers and creating displays, managing stock donations and assisting with shop administration.

The charity is dependent on the support and dedication of volunteers, who help the Charity’s shops raise vital funds for its work and services for older people who have no one else to turn to.

The services include Age UK’s free, national Advice Line and Telephone Friendship Service, both of which were in huge demand during the pandemic and are continuing to support those older people who need it.

Angie Rowlands, manager at the Age UK store on The Promenade, said: “Volunteers play an important role at our shop.

“Not only do they help with the essential operations, but they also offer a friendly welcome and chat to many of the community members who stop in.

“Every hour they contribute makes a huge difference.

“Volunteering is open to everyone over the age of 18, with no previous experience required.

“You’ll gain valuable skills and experience while volunteering alongside a team of passionate and friendly people, as well as help make a real difference to what Age UK can achieve.

“We also have an excellent track record of Volunteers moving on to paid roles after gaining experience with us, So if you’re looking for a new challenge, we’d love to hear from you!