Bridlington care home celebrates National Grandparents Day with special family event
Residents, relatives and grandparents came together at the home’s Flamingo Bar for an afternoon of storey telling and reminiscing. Families looked at old photos, told stories from their childhoods and shared memories between grandchildren and grandparents.
Residents enjoyed refreshments with their families, all prepared by the chefs at the home.
Ange Dooley-Widd, General Manager at Mallard Court, said: “It has been lovely for our residents to spend time with their grandchildren to celebrate Grandparents’ Day. It was such a special day and it has been wonderful to see the bond between grandparents and grandchildren.”
Betty, a resident, said: “We have all had such a fantastic day, I just love spending time with my grandchildren and they are such great kids. It’s so nice to be able to spend quality time with the family and find out all about what they have been up to.”
Mallard Court’s varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.
