Bridlington Christmas Tree Festival's cash boost for Breast Cancer Now

Christmas may be long gone but celebrations returned briefly at St John’s Burlington Church recently.

Team Tree, the partnership between SJB and Sewerby WI that runs the popular Bridlington Christmas Tree Festival, presented proceeds from the event to a local representative of Breast Cancer Now.

Carol Dobinson collected more than £3,000 on behalf of the charity from members of the organising group, who were keen for the money to fund work in the area.

Sue Schietaert, from Sewerby WI, said: “Visitors to the festival were very supportive of the cause and extremely generous.

“Breast cancer has touched so many lives, directly and indirectly, and this money will help fight this terrible disease and assist those affected by it.

“We have invited Carol to give a talk on all aspects of breast cancer during one of our monthly meetings at Bridlington North Library later in the year.

“Women who aren't WI members will be most welcome to join us and details will appear on the Sewerby WI Facebook page.”

During the festival hundreds of “Check your Breasts” booklets provided by Breast Cancer Now were distributed among the local community.

The 2025 Bridlington Christmas Tree Festival is already in the planning stages and will run from Friday, November 28 to Sunday, December 14.