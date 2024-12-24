Bridlington couples' ​60 years’ of love celebrated at family gathering in London

​The Botterill family gathered to celebrate ​Alan and Ruth’s 60 years of love and devotion in London.

​Alan and Ruth Botterill, who are well known in Bridlington, have celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary.

Earlier this month their family gathered to celebrate 60 years’ of love and devotion with a grand family event in London.

The couple, aged 82 and 80 respectively, embarked on their matrimonial journey on December 9, 1964 at Langtoft Parish Church – creating countless cherished memories along the way.

Both coming from local farming families, Alan and Ruth first met when Ruth invited Alan to her 16th birthday party. Their friendship grew through the Young Farmers Club.

Following their wedding, they settled at Westfield Farm in Wold Newton, building a successful business together rearing and exporting pigs.

They continued to embrace their adventurous spirit by delivering aid to Romania following the fall of communism, and exploring New Zealand, where they survived a near-drowning incident while white water rafting, among other global travels.

​On retiring they moved to Filey where Alan became a committed member of the Filey Fisherman’s choir. Having been active participants in their local churches for many years, Alan and Ruth are now members of the church community in Bridlington.

Proud parents to Sally and David, Alan and Ruth have instilled strong values in their offspring. Sally, married to Grant, has three children: Jenny, a primary teacher engaged to Luke; Lucy, a doctor; and Sam, a university student. David, married to Ruth, also has three children: Jonathan, a surgeon engaged to Angie; Emma, a physiotherapist married to Ben; and Matthew, an ex-Army medic now training to be a nurse.

Their son, David, said: “Reflecting on their six decades together, my parents highlighted the importance of mutual respect, patience, and unwavering support, good humour and fun.

“Adding a special touch to the occasion, they received a congratulatory card from the King and Queen, acknowledging their remarkable milestone and lifelong dedication to each other.

“In a world where lasting love can seem rare, their story stands as a testament to the profound beauty and resilience of their lifelong partnership. Here’s to many more years of happiness and treasured moments for the Botterill family.”