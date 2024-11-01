Bridlington duo join former England footballers for podcast in support of men's mental health

L-R: Jamie Carragher, Ryan Wilson, Ian Wright, Cory Walkington, Sean Wright-Phillips, Aaron Lennon. Image courtesy of Movember, Gillette and The Overlap.

An East Yorkshire electricity worker is powering the way for men’s mental health as part of a joint campaign with the global men’s health charity Movember, and Gillette.

Cory Walkington, 27, a Connections Technician at Northern Powergrid, has spent the last five years raising money for Movember, with the latter three years as a Sports’ Ambassador for the charity, alongside ‘Team Brid and Boro’ partner, Ryan Wilson.

Together the duo from Bridlington and Flamborough have raised over £30,000 to help support mental health, suicide prevention, prostate and testicular cancer.

With sport at the heart of their fundraising goals, cycling the ‘Way of the Roses’, a 170-mile coast-to-coast route from Morecambe to Bridlington, and enduring a 100-mile one-day charity ride from sunrise to sunset, Cory and Ryan’s selfless efforts scored them the opportunity to take part in a recent podcast featuring former England International footballer and Gillette Ambassador, Ian Wright, as well as Liverpool’s own Jamie Carragher.

The collaborative segment with Movember and Gillette on ‘The Overlap’ podcast also features former Premier League stars Shaun Wright-Phillips and Aaron Lennon – discussing the realities of life as a footballer; opening up about mental health challenges and strengths both on and off the pitch.

As special guests, Cory and Ryan joined the footballers to ‘shave-down’ ready for the start of Movember taking place during November; while sharing their incredible passion for men’s mental health and their target to smash the £30,000 already raised.

Speaking about the podcast and exciting opportunity to meet four football legends, Cory who is a life-long Arsenal supporter, said: “It was a huge privilege and boyhood dream to be invited to meet GOAT (Greatest of All Time) Ian Wright, alongside Jamie Carragher, Shaun Wright-Phillips and Aaron Lennon. Taking part in the special Movember episode of Wrighty and Carra’s Football Heroes helps to build momentum to kick-off the Movember campaign.”

Cory, who first became inspired to fundraise for men’s mental health after being personally affected during the Coronavirus pandemic lock-down periods, spending a long time without connections and being isolated from friends and family, continued: “Movember is a fun and visible way for men to stand-up and be counted – growing their finest mo’s – whether that be a quirky moustache, full blown beard, or simply being proud of their patchy stubble; everyone can help raise much-needed funds and awareness.

“On filming day, I was lucky enough to get an England shirt signed by all four football heroes and I’m raffling it off to raise further funds for Movember.”

Oswin Croft, Movember’s Community Fundraising Manager said: “Cory and his team are one of our standout groups in the UK raising vital funds for Movember. It has been a thrill to watch him shine among footballing legends getting the recognition he deserves for his important work helping to stop men from dying too young.”

Get involved and donate

Watch Cory and Ryan take part in Wrighty and Carra’s Football Heroes YouTube episode at www.uk.movember.com/support-us/gillette and to be in with a chance of winning the signed England shirt donate a minimum of £5 to Cory’s MoSpace page with the reference ‘Overlap’ or ‘Gillette’.