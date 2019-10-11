Bridlington lifeboat pays tribute to neighbour Doug Twigg, 81

Tributes have been paid to a man close to the Bridlington lifeboat crew, who passed away at the age of 81.

Douglas Twigg lived on South Marine Drive, next to the old lifeboat house, for 25 years.

His property, where his son David now lives, has belonged to his family since 1912.

Over the years, thanks to the proximity of the two buildings which were “virtually touching”, Doug became friends with the lifeboat crew whom he was in contact with on a daily basis.

Andy Brompton from the lifeboat said: “Doug was our nextdoor neighbour. He knew many of the coxswains and crew but had an even stronger relationship with the station mechanics.

"Once he retired he used to sit in his porch and have a natter with them.”

His son David added: “The lifeboat house was a big presence in our life. As I child whenever there was an incident I remember the lifeboat rumbling past our house and me and dad waving at the crew. Chatting over the walls he got to know everyone quite well and after his wife Kathleen passed away and he was left on his own they were a lifeline for him. He had somebody to chat to.”

It was thanks to his friendship with the crew that when the lifeboat station relocated in 2017 Doug was given the privilege to lower the flag for the last time.

“It was quite a major event and we thought he would be honoured and pleased to be asked,” added Andy.

The flag was also lowered to half mast on the news of Doug’s passing.

The father-of-three, who also had five grandchildren, is highly thought of by those who knew him who remember him as “a true gentleman”.

Donations were taken in lieu of flowers for Bridlington Lifeboat Station at his funeral on Wednesday.