Bridlington man charged after police cars rammed during dramatic Scarborough pursuit

Several police cars were damaged during the incident

There was drama in Scarborough on Monday night (October 6) when the driver of a silver BMW 3 Series reverse-rammed police cars.

The incident began at 9.36pm near Stepney Hill when the BMW failed to stop for Roads Policing Group officers who were out on patrol in the coastal town.

Information about the vehicle linked to suspicious activity had been called into the Force Control Room earlier in the evening.

When the officers spotted the vehicle on Stepney Hill and attempted to pull it over, the driver immediately reacted and drove off at speed.

On Gladstone Street, the patrol car was reverse rammed before heading off towards the A165 in the direction of Filey.

Several police vehicles were reversed into by the BMW causing minor damage.

However, the suspect car came to a halt in a field near Osgodby at 9.40pm.

With more officers deployed to the scene, the fleeing occupants were quickly arrested and taken into custody for questioning.

The man suspected of driving the car, a 31-year-old from the Bridlington area, was charged with dangerous driving, failing to stop for the police, driving without insurance and having two rear defective tyres with the cord exposed.

He has been bailed to appear at Scarborough Magistrates’ Court on November 17 at 10am.

A 46-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman from Bridlington, and a 30-year-old woman from Scarborough, have been released on conditional bail in connection with the investigation.

Witnesses or anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or make an online report.

Quote reference number 12250189332 when providing details.