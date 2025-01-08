Bridlington man will take great strides in Paris Marathon to beat Huntington’s Disease

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Bridlington man will be tackling the Paris Marathon this year to raise money for the Huntington’s Disease Association.

Josh Beasley-Hall will be running his seventh marathon as he looks to bring in much-needed funds for the association.

He has already set up a JustGiving page and is asking people to support his bid to bring in cash for the worthy cause.

He has set a fundraising target of £700 and the total is already rising – with £282 accrued thanks to the backing of 18 supporters.

Josh Beasley-Hall is asking people to support his bid to raise funds for the Huntington's Disease Association.

Josh, 27, said: “I am currently living with Huntington’s Disease after inheriting the incurable illness from my mother who passed away from the illness when I was 10 years old.

"I currently do not have any symptoms of the illness and vow to live my life to the full – and while doing so, raise much-needed awareness and funds for Huntington’s Disease and towards finding a cure for the illness.

"I have taken part in many clinical trials in London regarding the illness as we try to find a cure.

"On Sunday April 13, I will be taking part in my seventh marathon for this cause and will be heading to France to run the Paris Marathon.

"I have also taken part in several half marathons, and trekked the Swiss Alps and the Grand Canyon in aid of Huntington’s Disease Association.

"I will be running 26.4 miles across the streets of Paris while taking part in this iconic race.

"I cannot wait, and ever since I began running I had always dreamt of running a marathon in another country.

"This will be a real challenge.

"I am more than excited to embark on the journey and I am already well into my marathon training.

"I vow to make every day count and do everything I can while I am able to do so to try and raise as much awareness as possible about Huntington’s Disease.” The Huntington’s Disease Association supports anyone who is affected by Huntington’s disease across England and Wales. Visit www.justgiving.com/page/josh-beasley-12 if you would like to read about Josh's fundraising campaign or make a donation.