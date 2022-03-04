Bridlington model flying club joins world record attempt to mark special centenary

The Willy Howe Model Flying Club (WHMFC), which operates between Burton Fleming and Wold Newton in the summer and at Bridlington CYP sports hall on Tuesday afternoons in the winter, will be attempting to break the current world model flying record on Sunday, May 15. Photo courtesy of Willy Howe Model Flying Club

The Willy Howe Model Flying Club (WHMFC), which operates between Burton Fleming and Wold Newton in the summer and at Bridlington CYP sports hall on Tuesday afternoons in the winter, will be attempting to break the current world model flying record on Sunday, May 15.

The WHMFC will be joining other clubs across the country to celebrate the centenary of the British Model Flying Association (BMFA).

At the moment the record stands at 180 but the flying clubs are hoping to more than double that total.

The club is looking to recruit new members, especially younger ones, who would like to learn more about the art of flying models.

They are most welcome to check out the sessions at CYP between 1.30pm and 3pm or they can find out more via the WHMFC website.

The WHMFC will be taking part in the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations later this year, marking the occasion at an event in Kilham.

Ian Maggs, secretary of the WHMFC, said: “The BMFA is attempting a Guinness World Record by recording the most number of flying models in the air at any one time.

“We will be part of the attempt and will have to provide evidence, along with the other flying clubs across the country, on how many planes we have in the air.

“There’s 20 clubs that will be getting 20 planes in the air simultaneously and that would break the record.

“The event will be held at the Willy Howe field near Burton Fleming at noon, weather permitting.

“We will also be doing something to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with the Kilham Playing Fields Association.

“We will be at Elvington Museum over the Easter weekend to support a BMFA Centenary event.

“At the moment we are raising the profile of our club and would like to see more youngsters getting involved.

“We can arrange to meet with them and offer them a chance to fly one of the model planes.”

Anyone interested in finding out more about the WHMFC can visit the whmfc.bmfa.club website or by emailing [email protected]

