Bridlington Pride organisers to discuss business and sponsorship opportunities at Bridlington Spa meeting

Organisers are hoping that the whole of Bridlington and the surrounding areas will fly the flag for the first Pride event and make it a huge success.

The meeting is providing an opportunity for businesses and services in the area to find out more about the inaugural day on Saturday, July 2.

Organisers will be explaining how businesses and individuals can get involved and give everybody the chance to ask any questions. There will also be time afterwards for networking opportunities.

Donna Walker, co-chairperson at Bridlington Pride, said: “Our hope is that the whole of Bridlington and the surrounding areas will fly the flag for Pride during that weekend and make it a huge success for the town.

“We are hosting the Pride event on July 2 at Bridlington Spa. The main stage will host an afternoon of live entertainment and stalls will also be in situ.

“In addition, there will be a health and wellbeing room, a mindfulness/quiet area, a children’s room and an art exhibition, which will be running from Tuesday June 28 until Thursday, July 7.

“This event will cost a minimum of £8,000 to deliver. We are trying to use local and free acts, but still need to provide transport costs, insurance, security and first aid cover while the event will require marketing along with posters and banners etc.

“As a result we need your help. Any donation would help. In particular if you were able to sponsor £500 this would cover the cost of sponsoring a room at The Spa, while £1,000 would sponsor the main stage.”