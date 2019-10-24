Bridlington pupils get a lesson in what life is like behind bars

Headlands School pupils have been educated on the causes, impact and consequences of crime.

Year eight students took part in the annual ‘Prison Me, No Way’ event provided by national educational charity, The No Way Trust, and partner agencies.

The event proved to be informative and often hard-hitting judging on the feedback and reaction from the students.

Student Jade Carlton, said: “Prison Me, No Way was a fun experience and taught me the dangers of fire, drugs and the road. I enjoyed talking to the prisoners and finding out what prison life is like. Prison Me No Way taught us about County Lines and how young people can get mixed up in selling drugs and how to make sure we don’t get involved and stay safe.”

Another student, Taliya Jo Wray, said: “We learnt about how life would be if you lived in prison. After this experience I know that if I make the wrong choice I won’t be able to get a good job. Prison Me No Way has helped me realise to not make the wrong choice and to not get involved with bad people.”

Workshops were all centred on making the correct choices and included anti-social behaviour, safe driving and fire and safety.

Three female prisoners that are coming to the end of their respective sentences also made an appearance under the supervision of a prison officer at all times. Each one of them told the students how they ended up in prison and what life is really like in prison. It was made very clear to students that prison is nothing like what they have seen on TV programmes and anyone could end up in prison by making the wrong choices.

Ms Renard, Personal Development Coordinator, said: “This is the sixth year Headlands have invited the No Way Trust into school and each year they have a huge impact on our young people.

"The intention of the day is to support our students’ personal development into become positive citizens by helping them to see first-hand the effects of poor decisions and choices. Each workshop put emphasis on how making poor choices and decisions can not only impact them and their future, but how it also impacts on the people who love and care for them.

"The agencies that came in were full of praise for our students and continually said how polite, well behaved and engaged our students were. I am proud of Year 8 for taking on the day with such positivity; they were a real a credit to Headland School”.