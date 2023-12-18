Bridlington RNLI attend midnight call that took over eight hours 'in challenging seas'
The Bridlington RNLI all-weather lifeboat (ALB), Antony Patrick Jones, launched after being tasked to assist with a medical evacuation at 11.56pm, Friday December 15. The casualty, who required medical assistance, was aboard a 38-meter long guard boat which was situated 85 nautical miles off the east coast of Bridlington.
The volunteer crew of six launched within 20 minutes and set out on the marathon tasking which would take the lifeboat out to the wind farm, the ALB reaching the casualty vessel at 2.52am. Once with the casualty, who was standing on the rear deck of the guard vessel already in a lifejacket, the casualty walked onto the lifeboat with his belongings ready to be taken back to Bridlington.
Upon reaching Bridlington Harbour at 8.00am on Saturday December 16, over eight hours after launching, the casualty was handed over to the HM Coastguard and the lifeboat and its volunteer crew returned to the beach, was recovered and ready for service by 8.45am. It is also worth noting that last night was also the Bridlington RNLI volunteers Christmas dinner which had just concluded when the tasking came in. As is normal on such occasions, a large number of crew had volunteered to have a ‘dry’ evening so they could remain on call, and keep the station ready 24/7.
Steve Emmerson, Coxswain of the Bridlington all-weather lifeboat said “It was very surreal to have the crew attend in evening dresses, suits and PJ’s for a tasking. The trip was an endurance in challenging seas. The casualty was successfully taken onto the lifeboat without incident and after a long trip back to port they were safety deposited with the coastguard”.