Bridlington RNLI 'honoured' to host York and District Jaguar Enthusiasts Club

The York and District Jaguar Enthusiasts Club cars were displayed next to the Bridlington Lifeboat Station. Photo: RNLI

The volunteer lifeboat crew at Bridlington hosted the York and District Jaguar Enthusiasts Club on Sunday, August 18.

The classic Jaguar cars were displayed next to the Lifeboat station and helped bring in the visitors, raising £734.83 in the process.

An RNLI spokesperson said: “We were honoured to welcome the York and District Jaguar Enthusiasts Club, who displayed at Bridlington RNLI Lifeboat Station.

"The club’s members were given the opportunity to tour the station and boats.

"Donations on the day totalled £734.83, which was fantastic and many thanks to everyone who donated.

"Bob Taylor, a volunteer crew member at Bridlington, picked a stunning red E-Type as best car on the day, but to be fair, any of the cars could have won.”

Visit www.facebook.com/BridlingtonLifeboats to find out more about the Lifeboat crew.