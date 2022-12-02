Bridlington RNLI is recruiting for volunteer Deputy Launch Authorities, All Weather Lifeboat Crew, Inshore Lifeboat Crew and Shore Crew.

But if you don’t fancy being out in the cold weather, the RNLI are also looking for volunteers for non-operational roles ie. fundraising, education, shops, water safety, visits, etc.

Volunteering at the RNLI is an opportunity to make a difference to our local community, meet new people and be part of a close knit team whose bonds last a lifetime while saving the lives of others.

Bridlington RNLI have previously won 16 medals, 11 Silver and five Bronze- this could be your chance to join the award winning crew and be part of the future.

Some of the incidents that the Bridlington team cover are: cliff rescues, medical incidents, water rescues, mud rescues, search for lost and missing persons, ordnance, flooding and many more.

If you are interested in helping the local RNLI, get in touch or visit the Lifeboat Station for a chat, meet some of the current volunteers and get a feel for what the volunteers do.

Once you have met the team and are sure the RNLI is the organisation for you, you can apply online to become a part of a team that has been in Bridlington since 1852.

Volunteers are needed from Bridlington, Flamborough & Bempton and the surrounding area.

Applicants need to be over 18 and have a full UK driving licence.

The station is located at Maritime Rescue Co-ordination Centre (MRCC) Humber, Limekiln Lane, Bridlington, YO15 2LX (next door to the new coach park).

