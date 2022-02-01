Bridlington Road Runners coach Josh leads the way to win national England Athletics accolade

Bridlington Road Runners’ junior section coach Josh Taylor was named Leader of the Year. Photo courtesy of TCF Photography

It was a special achievement for Josh and the club, made even more remarkable considering this time last year, he was involved in a serious road accident.

His car skidded on ice and he was left fighting for his life.

Josh broke all 12 ribs on his left-hand side, the V7 vertebrae in his neck, and punctured a lung.

Over the next 12 months, he got back to full fitness, returned to work as a refuse collector with East Riding of Yorkshire Council, and then ran the Great North Run, raising money for the NHS teams who had saved his life. In October he will be running the London Marathon.

Josh only took over the role of juniors coach during the pandemic and within two years has helped the junior section of the road runners reach a record number of members.

He runs two training sessions per week, for ages seven to 17, organises regular competitions and challenges and all the juniors look up to him as a fantastic role model, as well as a brilliant runner.

Commenting afterwards, Josh said: “It was a complete surprise to win the award. I wasn’t expecting to win.

“When I coach the kids I do it more to see them progress and help them improve. I don’t expect anything back from the coaching for myself.

“It was a shock to get such a big award. I try to make the training sessions fun so the youngsters don’t realise the games are improving them as athletes.

“Because the youngsters enjoy the sessions they bring their friends along.

“We are up to 54 junior members now with a lot of them participating in races.”

Bridlington Road Runners chairman Martin Hutchinson said everyone at the club was proud of Josh following the announcement.

He said: I’m very pleased but not surprised by Josh’s award.

“Since Josh took over the junior section of the road runners he has brought it on immensely. It is thriving with more than 50 junior members.

“Josh won the Yorkshire and Humber Award in November and was then put forward for the nationals.

“To be recognised by England Athletics at a national level is impressive. We are all very proud of him.

“When I first saw the picture of his car after the accident I thought ‘how has he walked away from that’.

“Not only has he come back very strongly as a runner, he’s made the junior section very successful.

“Josh is passionate about his work with the club and always puts 100% into the sessions, but that’s just everything he is involved with, always 100%.

“He’s recovered from a potentially life-changing accident and has come back stronger.