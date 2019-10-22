Bridlington roads set to be closed for carriageway and footway improvements

Carriageway and footway improvements will be carried out on Bridlington roads next week.

As part of phase one of the works, the A1038, Kingsgate, in Bridlington, is scheduled to be closed from Monday, October 28 for one week, 9am to 5pm.

Whilst carriageway reconstruction works are carried out on the road, a signed diversion route will be in operation via the A1038, Bessingby Road, A165 Carnaby and A165 Bridlington Bay Rd/Moor Lane. The junction of Shaftesbury Road will also be closed for the duration of the work.

Shaftesbury Road, between the A1038 Kingsgate and Cardigan Road, is due to be closed on Wednesday, October 30 for three days (between the working hours of 7.30am and 5pm), whilst carriageway resurfacing works are carried out. A local diversion will be in operation via Kingston Road and Cardigan Road.

Works will continue to progress along Kingsgate to the junction with Bessingby Road /Hilderthorpe Road in three further phases, with road closure dates to be confirmed in due course.

Dave Waudby, head of infrastructure and facilities at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “The council would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience the closures may cause and ask for the patience of motorists, road users and residents.”

The scheme on Kingsgate consists of the reconstruction of the existing footway and carriageway, with a new carriageway surfacing being applied which generates extremely low surface noise levels whilst providing high levels of grip.

New footway edgings and channels will also be installed to improve the carriageway drainage.

The work is being carried out by Tarmac Trading Ltd on behalf of the council with funding secured from the York, North Yorkshire and East Riding Local Enterprise Partnership’s Local Growth Fund. This funding was secured following the submission of a successful bid by the council.