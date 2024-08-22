Bridlington School 'immensely proud' of their students' GCSE and BTEC results

Bridlington School GCSE and BTEC students have achieved fantastic results in subjects such as Triple Science, Performing Arts, Food Technology, French and more.

Bridlington School is delighted to celebrate the successes of their Year 11 students in this year’s GCSE and BTEC examinations.

Their results are a reflection of the school’s ongoing commitment to academic excellence and the holistic development of every student.

Kate Parker-Randall, Headteacher of Bridlington School, said: “I am immensely proud of all our Year 11 students. Their results are a testament to their determination and the strong support system at Bridlington School.

“The past few years have been challenging, but our students have risen to the occasion. I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to our dedicated staff, whose tireless efforts have guided our students to these impressive achievements.

Many Bridlington School students will be staying on at their Sixth Form to study their A-Levels.

“These results are not just numbers on a page; they represent bright futures. Our students will continue to thrive in their next steps, with more than ever

choosing to progress into our sixth form.”

Liam Bolton, Director of Key Stage 4 said: “Over the past few years our students have shown remarkable resilience, dedication, and hard work. They have achieved fantastic results that reflect their commitment to excellence across many subjects from Triple Science to Performing Arts, Food Technology to French to name but a few.”Visit https://www.bridlingtonschool.co.uk/ to find out more on Bridlington School.