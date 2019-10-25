Bridlington Scooter Rally - here's everything you need to know

Bridlington will welcome hundreds of scooters this weekend.

Yorkshire Scooter Alliance have organised a free event, from October 25 to 27, to fill the gap left by the national rally heading to Southport.

Scooter weekend in Bridlington

Organiser Paul Birch-Garth said the Yorkshire Scooter Alliance (YSA) "has decided to continue the tradition of having an end of season Rally in Bridlington".

The main event on Saturday, at Jarome’s Pavilion 11am-4pm, will include scooter parking, trade fair, scooter parking, parts fair and custom show including best Lambretta, best Vespa, best chopper plus many more.

The custom show categories have been sponsored by Ravelstoke Hotel, Happy Days B&B, Have it Personalised, Lambretta J Range Club of Great Britain and Steve Randel.

The free event which is open to everyone has been supported by local businesses who are offering discounts.

"We have had a great response from local business’s providing 10% discount to YSA members wearing wristbands," Paul added. Businesses offering discounts include Jarome’s Pavilion, Have it Personalised, Spice 4 U, Aloha, Harbour Fisheries, Balanco and Rustic Restaurant, Bar & Deli.

On Friday and Saturday night live music will be performed by YSA DJ's.

Paul also gave special thanks to Jarome’s Pavilion, he said: "A big thank you has to go out to Jarome’s Pavilion who has also provided the YSA with a venue, hired Natural Rhythm, the Best Ska / Bluebeat band around and a selection of YSA DJ’s, providing the authenticity of a True Scooter Rally Event.

"The one and only Mick Shore/DJ PBG (Leeds Mod and Ska Weekender), Steve Perkins (The Famous Boot Bellies & Braces), DJ Fat Piggy ( Preferred DJ to the top professional 2 Tone and Ska Bands around) Topper and Alex."

The Yorkshire Scooter Alliance are hoping to continue annual rallies following this year's event.

"The YSA would like to thank the Town and people of Bridlington for their support because without them the YSA Rally would not be possible.

"Bridlington Council and Bridlington Free Press have been fantastic to us and The YSA will definitely be having their end of season rally in Bridlington every year.

"A traditional scooter town, a traditional scooter rally and traditional scooterists that’s what traditional scootering is all about.

"We hope to enter in to talks soon, with Bridlington Council and local business’s to guarantee and secure future YSA annual rallies. The YSA have a win-win approach to organising events that benefits their members, other scooterists, the general public, residents, business’s, and keeping the Town firmly fixed to the scootering calendar."

The YSA is an alliance of over 64 Yorkshire wide scooter clubs which Paul says without their support the town would loose a valuable source of income.