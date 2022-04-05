Bridlington Seacrow Trail takes inspiration from the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee
The Bridlington Street Trails group has unveiled its latest project – The Royal Jubilee Seacrow Trail.
The group is holding a Seacrow Jubilee and Yarn Topper trail around Bridlington and is appealing for people to take part.
The trail, which runs between Monday, May 30 and Sunday, June 12, will celebrate The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and her 70 years on the throne.
Organisers of the event are also hoping businesses will get behind the event and sponsor the trail.
A Bridlington Street Trails spokesperson said: “This year the Seacrow Trail will have the theme of ‘Anything Royal’.
“We would love as many residents, residential homes, groups and businesses to be part of these trails.
“We ask that, where possible, you try to recycle and reuse items in order to reduce landfill when making your Seacrow.
“Yarn topping is a form of street art that is knitted or crocheted, and we are asking for Royal-themed yarn bombs so we can decorate post boxes around Bridlington.
“Prizes have been donated for both the Seacrow and Yarn Topper trails.
“If you would like to take part either by making a Seacrow or be part of the yarn bombing please register via our new www.bridlingtonstreettrails.org.uk website.
“If you would like any inspiration take a look at our website and Bridlington Street Trails Facebook page and check out the photos that we are posting.”