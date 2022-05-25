Bridlington set to host Super Soapbox Challenge in September and local residents are invited to enter a team

The Super Soapbox Challenge is looking for daring teams of five to build and race their cart down the track on Bridlington’s seafront to glory. Image: Neil Terry Photography

The Super Soapbox Challenge is looking for daring teams of five to build and race their cart down the track on Bridlington’s seafront to glory.

The wacky non-motorised soapbox carts will be hurtling along a downhill course on South Marine Drive on Sunday, September 11.

Thanks to principal sponsor Yorkshire Coast BID, the event is expected to attract lots of teams with thousands of spectators watching the thrills and spills.

There will be lots of thrills and spills for the spectators to enjoy at the Bridlington event. Image: Neil Terry Photography

Last year, the Filey Supersoapbox Challenge entertained crowds of 20,000.

Organisers of the event are looking for adventurous teams of five people to enter a team, build a cart, and gather their friends and family to cheer them down the track.

It could be a group of mates, colleagues from a local business who wish to brand their cart for their company, or a local community group or charity who can race to raise vital funds for their cause.

Either individuals or corporate business teams taking part in the event will be able to race to raise money for their individual chosen charity.

There are various trophies for the top racers and entrants can compete for awards such as “Most Innovative Cart Design”, “Best Turned-out Soapbox crew” and even “Joker of the Day”.

There will also be lots to do in the town for all the family when visitors are not watching the racing on the track or the big screens.

There’ll be funfair rides, attractions, lots of food and drink concessions, live music on stage and some surprise celebrity guests due to be announced soon.

Martyn Coltman, Yorkshire Coast Bid director, said: “It’s great to be welcoming the Super Soapbox Challenge back to the Yorkshire Coast for the second year. Given its popularity last year, we can’t wait to be welcoming thousands of people to the Bridlington seafront.

“The event provides a perfect opportunity to not just raise funds for charity, but also bring together your colleagues or group of friends for a day you certainly won’t forget.

“We’re sure there’ll be a lot of thrills and spills along the way!”

Andrew Pearson, event marketing director, said “This is going to be a fantastic, fun-packed day for all the family. Gates are open at 10am and our mystery celebrity will be first down the ramp at 11am.

“Teams can sign up today at supersoapboxchallenge.co.uk/bridlington/enter/ and everyone can also meet our favourite champion soapbox racer and mascot Sir Sidney Cartalot.”

To enter a corporate team costs £200, and for private individuals, charities, community groups and emergency services, entry is £100.