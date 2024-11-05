Bridlington's East Coast Majorettes team on lookout for new members

By Duncan Atkins
Published 5th Nov 2024, 16:44 BST
The East Coast Majorettes team, which is based in Bridlington, is on the lookout for new members.

The team is looking to attract new members aged four and onwards – there is no age limit and you don’t need to have previous experience.

A spokesperson said: “We start our training for the new season on Wednesday, November 13, and we are inviting people to come along and see what it’s all about completely free of charge.

"We train on Wednesday evenings at the Emmanuel Church in Bridlington between 4pm to 9.30pm depending on your age group.

"We compete throughout the year within Yorkshire and the end of season championships are held locally at the Bridlington Spa.

"Contact Sommer at East Coast Majorettes via Facebook or Instagram if you are interested.”

